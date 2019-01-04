MP Dayasiri Jayasekara was temporarily appointed as the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) yesterday.

The SLFP Central Committee unanimously decided to temporarily appoint Jayasekara as the General Secretary of the party, United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary, MP Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The SLFP Central Committee meeting was held at the President’s official residence yesterday evening.

Prof.Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa who was temporarily appointed as SLFP General Secretary in June last year had tendered his resignation paving way for Jayasekera’s appointment. No other changes to key office bearers of the SLFP have been made.

Jayasekera speaking to the media said he would strive to win back the support of those who had distanced themselves from the party due to various reasons. Jayasekera identified party reorganization and uniting warring factions as one of his main priorities.

