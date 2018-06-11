Dayasiri arrives at CID
MP Dayasiri Jayasekara has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department a while ago, to give a statement over accepting funds from a company affiliated to the Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owned by Arjun Aloysius.
According to a B report filed into the magisterial inquiry over the Bond scam by the prosecution, it was revealed that MP Jayasekara received a cheque of Rs.1 million from Walt & Row Associates-a PTL related company in 2015.
Although the CID had summoned MP Jayasekara for a statement at a previous occasion, he had not appeared on that day.
OMG, he gonna spill a load of bull to CID, Dear friends.
The dirty money went to his campaign and he did not know who gave the money and who cashed it.
CID should ask the Attorney General’s guy who spilled the beans in court.
Dayasiri, be honourable, hold hands with your mate Sujeeva and go home, mate.