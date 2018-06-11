MP Dayasiri Jayasekara has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department a while ago, to give a statement over accepting funds from a company affiliated to the Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owned by Arjun Aloysius.

According to a B report filed into the magisterial inquiry over the Bond scam by the prosecution, it was revealed that MP Jayasekara received a cheque of Rs.1 million from Walt & Row Associates-a PTL related company in 2015.

Although the CID had summoned MP Jayasekara for a statement at a previous occasion, he had not appeared on that day.