The Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that a Sri Lankan lost his life and another is receiving treatment in the ICU following an explosion at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Issuing a statement the Embassy said officials visited the hospital to verify and confirm information regarding the Lankans.

The statement said the Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Ministry are in contact with UAE law enforcement and hospital authorities to provide all necessary assistance.

An explosion had occurred at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 31 August 2020 and subsequently there was unconfirmed information that two Sri Lankans were victims.

