Nov 14 2020 November 14, 2020 November 14, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Decision on burials after Tech Committee report

Posted in

Pavithra Wanniarachchi

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, on 13 November said the final decision on burying the remains of those who die due to COVID-19 related complications, will be reached after receiving the report of the technical committee comprising health experts.

The committee was appointed on 11 November. In a special statement, Wanniarachchi said the Cabinet of Ministers did not take any decision on the burial of COVID-19 dead during the last Cabinet meetings.

“Several parties have requested us to allow them to bury the remains of COVID-19 dead. But, we have not taken any decision regarding the matter yet. When that request was informed to the Cabinet, they instructed me to take a decision after receiving the report of the technical experts committee,” she noted.

(Source: Ceylon Today)

Share on FB