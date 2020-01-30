A decisive United National Party Working Committee meeting will be held today to decide on the future course of action by the party, its General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said yesterday.

The meeting will be held under the patronage of party leader former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the UNP headquarters Sirikotha.

General Secretary of the UNP Parliamentarian Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the working committee is expected to arrive at a final decision on whether the party at present is required to make changes to the leadership, during the meeting.

Meanwhile UNP MPs Ajith P. Perera and Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka have not been included in the newly appointed Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP), which is scheduled to meet this evening, sources said.

Accordingly, a senior party spokesperson said the on-going internal crisis of the UNP is expected to come to an end following today’s meetings.