Defence Ministry denies claims of President using Air Force aircraft
Posted by Editor on February 3, 2025 - 8:12 am
The Ministry of Defence has denied social media reports claiming that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake used three Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) aircraft for his visit to Jaffna on January 31, 2025.
The Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters officially confirmed that no Air Force aircraft were used for the President’s travel.
Instead, it clarified that he traveled using his official vehicle.
The Defence Ministry emphasized that the circulating claims are completely false and urged the public not to be misled by such misinformation.
To publish such blatant lies, the Government should consider taking legal action against such media, so that the general public can avoid such media outlets. “DEMOCRACY” does not appear to be working in Sri Lanka.