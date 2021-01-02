Defence Secretary says no room for Separatism and Extremism

No room would be left for separatism and extremism in 2021, Defence Secretary General (Rtd) Kamal Gunaratne yesterday warned. He said that the government had taken all steps to thwart such attempts.

Commenting on recent reports on issues that would affect national security, Gunaratne said, “Nobody would be allowed to take up arms.”

“Yes, we released some prisoners to reduce congestion in prisons but remand prisoners involved in large-scale drug trade were not released.” The Defence Secretary also said that the government had held several discussions with the countries where some of Sri Lankan drug barons lived. Eighteen red notices too had been issued through Interpol to nab such people, he said.

Commenting on the prospects of alleged human rights violations being raised yet again at the UNHRC, he said, “There were no war crimes; we carried out a humanitarian operation”.

(Source: The Island)