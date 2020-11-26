The Sri Lanka Air Force has launched aerial observation in an effort to curb deforestation.

Secretary of Defence Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne raising concerns over widespread illegal forest resources degradation said attention into deforestation is imperative and it is vital to identify such attempts before logging.

He stated the President had alerted the Tri-Forces and Police to thwart such attempts, adding therefore a decision was reached to monitor the matter via aerial surveillance.

He also requested District Secretaries and Government agents to be vigilant and stand against the deterioration of the environment leading to depletion of forest resources.

The Defence Secretary, highlight the recent upsurge in land grabbing incidents, also stressed that a special unit has been set up to nab persons involved in land grabbing.

(Source: News Radio)