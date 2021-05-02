Department for Registration of Persons offices closed

All offices of the Department for Registration of Persons will be closed until further notice, after taking into consideration the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Commissioner General said those who require NICs for urgent matters, such as for examinations, interviews, and for the process of obtaining passports, are requested to contact the Department through the following telephone numbers:

Main Office – 011 5 226 126, Southern Province office – 091 2 228 348, North Western Province office – 037 2 224 337, Eastern province office – 065 2 229 449 and Northern Province office – 024 2 227 201.

The above numbers would also provide access to avail other services offered by the Department for Registration of Persons.