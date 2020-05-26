Deployment of persons for foreign jobs resumes
Posted in Local News
The deployment of individuals for overseas employment, that was temporarily halted owing to the spread of the coronavirus, will resume today.
Individuals leaving for Korea will be directed to the Mattala Airport and will board a Myanmar Airlines flight to reach Seoul, South Korea tonight.
A group of 160 persons will leave today, while this flight is the first to leave for Seoul, South Korea from the Mattala Airport.
(Source: News Radio)
