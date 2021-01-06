Dhammika COVID tonic approved for Clinical trials
Posted in Local News
The Director General of Health Services stated that the anti-Coronavirus tonic developed by Dhammika Bandara of Kegalle has been approved for clinical trials.
Ethical Committee of the University of Rajarata has granted the approval to anti-Coronavirus tonic prepared by Dhammika Bandara from Kegalle on the 30th of December last year.
The committee accordingly recommended that the relevant tonic be directed for clinical trials.
