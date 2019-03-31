For the first time in South Asia, Dialog Axiata PLC has successfully demonstrated a fully standards-based 5G mobile service, integrating 5G network infrastructure with a mobile 5G device.

Dialog leveraged its Huawei RAN and core network with the most current Non-Standalone Architecture (Rel. 15, NSA) to power up the world’s fastest 5G mobile phone on its trial 5G transmission. This 5G mobile service pilot in a real-world setting further establishes Dialog’s readiness to deliver 5G services placing Sri Lanka on par with the developed world in the delivery of cutting-edge telecommunications services, a company official said.

Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata, Supun Weerasinghe said, “The success of South Asia’s first demonstration of a mobile 5G service is another milestone following our launch of a fully functional pre-commercial 5G network and builds on our significant investments into high speed broadband network infrastructure in Sri Lanka. Dialog will continue to deliver on its promise of delivering ‘The Future. Today’ by leveraging the capabilities of 5G technology, to spearhead the country’s transformation into a regional technology hub.”

Dialog’s launch of the 5G mobile service follows previous 5G milestones by the company, establishing another technological first in Sri Lanka and the greater region. At the end of last year, Dialog commissioned South Asia’s first fully functional and standards compliant 5G transmission using commercial grade base stations.

To date, Dialog has upgraded over 20% of its expansive base station network to a ‘5G Ready Status’ by deploying Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology. The same infrastructure will transmit 5G speeds upon the licensing of commercial 5G spectrum in Sri Lanka, enabling the delivery of nationwide 5G coverage.

Dialog Axiata Group, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), operates Sri Lanka’s Leading Quad-Play Connectivity Provider. Dialog Axiata PLC, listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, supplements its market leading position in the Mobile Telecommunications sector with a robust footprint and market presence in Sri Lanka’s Fixed Telecommunications and Digital Television markets through its fully owned subsidiaries Dialog Broadband Networks (Private) Ltd (DBN) and Dialog Television (Private) Ltd., (DTV). Dialog Axiata Group is Sri Lanka’s largest Foreign Direct Investor (FDI) with investments totaling USD 2.3 Billion.

Dialog has been at the forefront of innovation in the mobile industry in Sri Lanka since the late 90s, propelling the nation’s mobile telephony infrastructure to a level of advancement on par with the developed world. The company delivers advanced mobile telephony and high speed mobile broadband services to a subscriber base in excess of 13 Million Sri Lankans, via 2.5G and 3G/3.5G and 4G/4.5G networks.

(Source: Sunday Observer)