Didn’t request to block protest; police prevented it due to COVID-19 restrictions: US Embassy

The U.S. Embassy did not request for the demonstration in Colombo to be blocked, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday (9).

“The United States supports the right of Sri Lankans and all people to peaceful protest, which is consistent with our shared democratic tradition” the statement further read.

“We are aware that Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an order blocking a demonstration near the US Embassy scheduled for today. The US Embassy did not request that the demonstration be blocked.

As always, we appreciate the efforts undertaken by the Government of Sri Lanka and local law enforcement to keep diplomatic personnel and facilities in the country safe and their continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 by requiring masks, limiting the size of public gatherings and other measures,” it said.