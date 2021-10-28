DIG in charge of CID transferred

Two Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (DIGs) and seven Officers-in-Charge (OIC) have been transferred based on service requirement, Sri Lanka Police announced today.

The Director of the CID DIG Prasad Ranasinghe has been transferred to the Police Headquarters.

Matara and Hambantota District in Charge DIG W. Thilakaratne meanwhile has been appointed as the new Director of the CID.

Meanwhile, Nuwan Wedasinghe, who was the DIG of Police in charge of the Galle District, has been appointed as the DIG in charge of the Matara and Hambantota Districts.

Police said these transfers have been made due to service requirements following the approval of the Public Service Commission.

According to police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa, the OIC of Mulleriyawa, Gothatuwa, Poththapitiya, Pallewela, Monaragala, Ethimale and Weeragula police stations have also received transfers.