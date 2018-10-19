Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Kaushal Nalaka de Silva arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago for the second day to give a statement on VIP assassination allegations.

He was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department for nearly 9 hours yesterday (19) and was asked to return today for further questioning.

He was requested to appear before the CID on the 16th of this month for the first time following a startling revelation made by Namal Kumara, the Operations Director of the Anti-Corruption Movement regarding an alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, he did not appear on the 16th citing personal reasons. Thereby the Cinnamon Gardens Police issued notice on him for the second yesterday (October 18).

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.