Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID), DIG Nalaka de Silva has been temporarily transferred to the IT Division, states the Police Spokesperson.

This was under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara under the covering approval of the National Police Commission.

Earlier, IGP Pujith Jayasundara handed over the investigations to the CID after a phone conversation allegedly made between DIG Nalaka de Silva and a member of the Anti Corruption Force about the President, the Prime Minister, the STF Commandant and former Defence Secretary went viral on media and social media platforms.