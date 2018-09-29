The former DIG in charge of the TID Nalaka de Silva reported to the Government Analyst’s Department yesterday to give a voice sample with regard to the ongoing investigations regarding a plot to assassinate prominent political figures.

This alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was revealed to the media by the Anti Corruption Movement Operations Director Namal Kumara, who was also summoned to the Government Analyst for recording of voice samples as per court orders on Thursday.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne had issued an order for the Government Analyst to obtain a voice recording of DIG Nalaka Silva.

However,subsequent to providing the voice sample at the Government Analyst’s office, DIG Nalaka Silva did not respond to media queries regarding the telephone conversations not did he respond when asked if he would cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

