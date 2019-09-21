Whilst not denying the fact that a conversation took place between Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe and Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadipathi, Wickremasinghe called for the release of the entire phone conversation between the two parties.

Posting on her Facebook page in the vernacular, Wickremasinghe asked Senadipathi to reveal the name of the “Government Minister” who introduced the two. She also calls on Senadipathi to release the entire phone conversation “instead of the diluted bit”. Yesterday, Senadipathi released a conversation between the two in which the former Director General of the Bribery Commission supposedly apologises to Senadipathi for the closing down of his business as a result of the indictments filed by the Commission.

The Facebook post of Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe said, ‘Nissanka Senadhipathi, as a public officer I’m not permitted to make public or press statements. Therefore, please respond to the following.

1. Please publish the entire telephone conversation without editing, doctoring and distorting the contents.

2. Please disclose to the public the name of the minister to whose telephone you called and the reasons why the said minister passed the telephone to me,”

(Source: Daily Mirror)