Mar 31 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2019

Dimuth Karunarathne arrested and released on bail

Sri Lankan Test Cricket Captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been released on police bail after being arrested over a case of drunk driving resulting in an accident.

Police said the vehicle he was driving had collided with a three wheeler in Borella around 5.30 this morning.

The driver of the three-wheeler has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital over injuries from the accident.

Borella Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

 

 

 