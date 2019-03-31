Dimuth Karunarathne arrested and released on bail
Posted in Local News
Sri Lankan Test Cricket Captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been released on police bail after being arrested over a case of drunk driving resulting in an accident.
Police said the vehicle he was driving had collided with a three wheeler in Borella around 5.30 this morning.
The driver of the three-wheeler has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital over injuries from the accident.
Borella Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.