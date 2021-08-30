GOLD MEDAL for Sri Lanka at Tokyo Paralympic Games with a World Record

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyantha won the first Gold Medal for Sri Lanka at the Tokyo Paralympics after he set a new World Record in the Men’s F46 Javelin Throw with a distance of 67.79m.

Herath’s third throw eclipsed the previous Olympic and World mark which was set by India’s Devendra Jhajharia who established it during the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

35-year-old Herath who won bronze in 2016 pipped Jhajharia for the gold medal in Tokyo.

Jhajharia had to settle for silver with his throw of 64.35m.

Sundar Singh Gurjar of India won the bronze medal in the event with a 64.01m throw.