Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has served the letters to disciplinary action against 5 National List Members of Parliament who had left the party, says SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

He said that letters were sent to MPs SB Dissanayake, Dilan Perera, AHM Fowzie, Vijith Vijayamuni Soyza and Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana.