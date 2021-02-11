Discussion underway at Wimal Weerawansa’s residence

A special discussion is underway at Minister Wimal Weerawansa’s residence with the attendance of 12 political parties representing the government.

Speaking to media outside Minister Weerawansa’s residence, Minister Udaya Gammanpila said since April 2015 party leaders of the then Opposition convened every Tuesday.

Minister Gammanpila said the meetings however don’t take place at present.

He said 12 parties representing the government decided to convene to discuss the country’s present political situation.

While stating they will not part ways with the government, Minister Udaya Gammanpila said Minister Wimal Weerawansa has done a great deal to bring the present government into power adding that undermining his service is merely being ungrateful.

Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara also speaking to journalists said they will not leave the government adding they are convening to discuss ways to protect the government.

Minister Nanayakkara warned of forces both locally and internationally attempting to create divisions with the government.

