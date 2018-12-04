The second discussion between President Maithreepala Sirisena and the MPs of the United national front yesterday ended without conclusion.

The group held a special discussion last Friday with the president, which was also inconclusive.

it was then decided that discussions would continue on Sunday at 8 pm, however that discussion was postponed to Monday.

the MPs of the United national front engaged in another discussion with the leader of the UNP Ranil Wickramasinghe regarding facts that the president should draw his attention too.

The discussion was held between the president and the representatives of the UNF last night following the announcement of the order issued by the court of appeal.

The however president noted during that discussion that he will not reappoint Ranil Wickramasinghe has the prime minister, even in the instance of all 225 MPs submitting a written request for this.

(Source: Hiru News)