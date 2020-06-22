Do not politicize Cardinal’s fight for justice – Anura Dissanayake

The JVP says the fight by the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to serve justice for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks should not be brought under political scrutiny.

JVP Leader Former Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaking at a media briefing said the Cardinal’s focus is not on politics, but on ensuring justice to victims.

Dissanayake said he heard a statement by Harin Fernando, who charged that the actions of the Cardinal led to the then governments defeat at the Presidential Election while also claiming that it was a conspiracy.

However he noted it was revealed that all information pertaining to an imminent attack on the 21st of April was provided to the government ahead of time, adding the Cardinal at the time said that if he had been informed via a phone call, he would’ve saved the victims by cancelling services.

Dissanayake stressed the Archbishop of Colombo was affected by the bombings and saddened by the loss of lives.

He stressed therefore that it was not fair to look at which party would or would not have been affected by the Cardinal’s comments, as Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith’s fight was to seek justice for the innocent victims of the attacks.

(Source: News Radio)