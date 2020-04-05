Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the people battered by the coronavirus should not be made to suffer from economic strife.

In an address on social media the former Prime Minister said the challenges posed by the coronavirus epidemic must be considered a wake up call and considered broadly and transparently.

Ranil Wickremesinghe noted there were several issues that needed to be addressed locally and globally pertaining to the prevailing situation.

The former Premier also made several recommendations to the government pertaining to the economy.

Wickremesinghe claimed that the Vote on Account that was passed earlier was insufficient for the present crisis and suggested that a Vote on Account that is more suitable for the present to be passed.

The former Prime Minister further requested the government to create a background that will enable the country to receive the best possible support of the International Monetary Fund when it reveals its plan as scheduled in mid-April.

Additionally, he proposed the government to introduce an economic plan that covers all sectors taking into consideration present and possible future issues.

Wickremesinghe noted he proposed these recommendations as the measures announced by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka were inadequate, and requested the government to educate the public and take necessary action.

