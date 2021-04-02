Dr. Anil Jasinghe responds to Devani’s proposal

Environment Ministry Secretary Dr. Anil Jasinghe has instructed the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) to look into the possibility of extracting mounds of soil and silt that have been dumped by the Fisheries Ministry destroying the mangroves ecosystem in the Negombo lagoon.

Dr. Jasinghe instructed them to immediately find out whether there is a way to extract soil and silt without harming the ecosystem. He has urged that the process should not be delayed and to send a team to take action and report to him.

During the verbal exchange between State Minister of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure, Nimal Lanza and Gampaha District Forest Officer Devani Jayathilake on 30 March on the Negombo Lagoon Development Project, it was exposed that the Fisheries Ministry had dumped silt here in 2018 as a part of the development project.

Speaking further Dr. Jasinghe said, even though Jayathilaka has insisted to remove the pile of silt that was harming the ecosystem of the Negombo lagoon on several occasions, the Fisheries Ministry has neglected to do so.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)