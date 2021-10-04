Dr. Jasinghe faces trouble at the airport over COVID vaccination card

Former Director-General of Health Services and Environment Ministry Secretary Dr. Anil Jasinghe who went to attend a meeting of the United Nations Environment Program in South Korea has encountered a problem at the airport as he had forgotten to carry the COVID vaccination card with him.

Accordingly, Dr. Jasinghe was unable to board the plane.

However, after downloading a photocopy of the vaccination card to his mobile phone, he was able to solve the problem and travel.

He left the island yesterday (03) to attend the 04th Asia Pacific Environment Ministerial Meeting and Environmental Meeting of the United Nations Environment Program.

It will be held in South Korea tomorrow (05) and on 06 October.

The Ministry of Environment stated that Ministers from 47 countries are scheduled to participate in this meeting.

(Source: Hiru News)