The Global Sri Lankan Forum (GSLF) has decided to lodge a complaint at the 41st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against Dr. Seigu Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi, for alleged forced sterilisations done by him.

Addressing a Media briefing held in Colombo yesterday (2), Executive Director of the GSLF, Shyamendra Wickramarachchi claimed the reason behind the decision was mainly the failure on the part of Police.

“The situation will be different if these forced sterilisations happened to another race. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet would definitely take action against the doctor if the victims are from another race. However, we are planning to lodge a complaint at the 41st Session, and hope they will take necessary action against the doctor,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thera, also speaking at the press conference, alleged that Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu and some high-profile persons in the Government are trying to silence Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siam Sect, Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera.

“Ven. Gnanarathana Thera only reiterated the voice of the victims of alleged forced sterilisation. He never pointed the finger at Muslims. But Dr. Saravanamuttu lodged a complaint by misinterpreting Ven. Gnanarathana Thera’s statement. But the Sinhalese did not take up arms against Dr. Saravanamuttu even though he committed a huge mistake,” he claimed.

Ven. Nalaka Thera claimed that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is trying to trade the country because he always wanted power and the assistance of America.

“The Government, including President Maithripala Sirisena should take the responsibility if the Status of Forces Agreement, the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement and the Millennium Challenge Corporation Agreement are signed. The President should stop those Agreements using his Executive powers. If not, he should take the blame as everyone should,” he added.

