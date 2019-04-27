Police said that, Mohammed Sareef Lebbe alias Gaffoor who is considered to have been the driver of Zaharan who carried out the suicide bomb attacks recently, has been taken into custody in Kattankudy.

Police said further that the driver has now been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department.

This arrest was made when the suspect was travelling to Kattankudy from Colombo in a bus, at Kattankudy.

Meanwhile, four houses considered to be places where the suicide bombers set up their plans have been identified the Police.

Police said further that these houses were located in Sammanthurai –Sainthamarudu and Nindavur.