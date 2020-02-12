Applicants can obtain their light-vehicle driving licences within three hours after submitting the applications with the medical report at the one-day service counter, State Minister of Transport, Dilum Amunugama said.

“They need not waste their time at Werahera. The Department of Motor Traffic, Werahera branch (DMT) will keep the applicant informed about the progress of their applications until the licences are handed over,” he said.

Earlier, the department had introduced a token system to ease the issuing of driving licences.

The state minister said the National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) had also launched an online application form to facilitate reservations of dates and times for obtaining medical certificates for driving licenses to avoid any inconvenience or delay.

“Applicants will be notified of their scheduled appointment time and date via an SMS and the office will send a copy to the inquiry counter. Accordingly, the applicants who made appointments will be directed to the designated priority counters,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama)