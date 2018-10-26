Three persons including a manager of a private drone operating firm had been summoned by the Thalangama Police to record statements over the incident where a drone was found hovering over MP Ravi Karunanayake’s residence.

Police said they recorded the statement from the manager this morning and that they are yet to record statements from the other two who are drone operators.

MP Karunanayake said in Parliament on Thursday that his house was being video recorded by a private TV Channel using a drone camera.

