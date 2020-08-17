The Ceylon Electricity Board says Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma will appoint a committee to probe the on-going power outage while stating that the CEB will also conduct an investigation.

The country has been experiencing an island-wide power outage from 12.35 pm today (17) due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Substation.

The prevailing power outage has also resulted in disruption of the water supply to several areas in the country.

Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion is also reported along several roads in Colombo due to traffic lights not functioning as a result of the power failure.

Reportedly, outage of this nature was last reported in 2016 adding that the blackout was restored after seven hours at the time.