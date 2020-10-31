State Minister Duminda Dissanayake says the general public should not criticise the government for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, as it has taken all possible steps to the contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to media in Anuradhapura, State Minister Dissanayake said the government has imposed curfew and travel restrictions, and therefore the public should support such initiatives and prevent the spread of the virus.

He said the government has established quarantine centres and also imposing penalties on those violating safety regulations in a bid to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

State Minister Duminda Dissanayake said therefore citizens should take adequate precautions instead of criticising the initiatives taken by the government.

He said since it’s a global pandemic, the general public should follow a coordinated programme and face the challenge successfully.

The State Minister requested citizens to adhere to guidelines issued by health authorities and cooperate with the government.

He said the government will take forward the four-year development plan after containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Source: News Radio)