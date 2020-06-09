Duminda Nagamuwa & 9 others arrested for violating a Court order

Ten individuals including the Propaganda Secretary of the Frontline Socialist Party Duminda Nagamuwa have been arrested for staging a protest opposite the US Embassy in Colombo violating a Court order.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate yesterday issued an order preventing a protest organised by the Frontline Socialist Party, condemning the murder of George Floyd, from taking place outside the US Embassy.

The order was requested by the Kollupitiya Police OIC in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The court order further read that violating this order is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the Penal Code.