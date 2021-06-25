Duminda’s release undermines rules of law – UNHRC

The United National Human Rights Commission says the release of former Parliamentarian Duminda Silva is another example of selective, arbitrary granting of pardons.

The official twitter handle of the UN Human Rights Commission said the pardon weakens the rule of law and undermines accountability.

Duminda Silva, who was serving a prison sentence over the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, was released on Presidential Pardon yesterday.

Media Spokesman of the Department of Prisons, Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake confirmed that Duminda Silva was among the group of 93 prisoners who were issued Presidential Pardon in lieu of Poson Poya.

(Source: News Radio)