Easter Sunday Attacks: Victims seek justice as a fundamental right – Cardinal

Victims of the Easter Sunday bombings seek justice not as a gift, but as a fundamental right, Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said. He said so at a ceremony held at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, adding that they had always wanted to know why innocent people were slain unnecessarily.

He reiterated that they have the right to know and seek the truth, and he asked the Government once more to find out who is responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings and bring them to justice.

“We would like to remind our leaders of this once more. This is not a riot to incite conflict within the community, but rather a peaceful method to obtain justice. We want to see justice served to all. That is all we require. We never expect enormous sums of money to be donated to us,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)