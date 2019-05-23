The resolution to appoint a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) to probe causes for the Easter Sunday terror attacks, which killed over 250 persons and caused injuries to over 500, was passed in Parliament yesterday (22), with an amendment.

UNP National List MP, Jayampathy Wickramaratne (PC) brought the amendment to give the PSC powers to investigate any MP or Governor who supported terrorists responsible for the Easter Sunday carnage.

Representing the UNP, the UPFA, the TNA and the JVP, 40 MPs had presented a resolution requesting an appointment of a PSC to probe as to why the authorities had failed to prevent the terror attacks.

The PSC will probe as to whether law enforcement authorities had received intelligence reports relating to such attacks prior thereto, whether the relevant authorities took adequate measures to prevent and/or mitigate such attacks, whether there were deficiencies in the State machinery that led to the inability to prevent or mitigate the effects of such attacks, any other factors which contributed to such terrorist attacks, what action should be taken to prevent such attacks in the future and any other matters connected or incidental thereto.

The PSC would consist of a maximum of 12 Members. The Chair and Members would be nominated by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The PSC has the power to fix its quorum, send for persons, papers or records, may order any person to attend before Parliament or before such Committee and to produce any paper, book, record or document in the possession or under the control of such person.

It also has powers to verify or otherwise ascertain by oral examination of witnesses and examine witnesses upon oath or affirmation which the Chair of the Committee or a person specially authorised for that purpose may administer, conduct the meetings, in any parts of the country, outside the Parliament, obtain the services of Specialists and Experts in the relevant fields to assist the Committee; and make interim reports from time to time and to sit notwithstanding any adjournment of Parliament.

The PSC will present its Report within three months of the date of its first sitting or a time period as the Parliament grants.

