The country’s basic economic indicators are currently stable even in the midst of terrorist attacks, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told parliament yesterday.

Commencing the debate on the Foreign Exchange Act he said economic stability was established in the country after 2015. “The country earned international recognition as a civilised and democratic nation during this short spell. Through that, we were able to take the country on a formal developmental track,” the Minister said.

However, he said that the country faced two obstacles in its developmental stride.

One was a severe drought and the massive flood in 2018 and the other was the October 26th constitutional conspiracy.

“During the 51 day political conspiracy, the country was destabilised and it was a death blow to the economy. But our judiciary gave a very neutral verdict. Just when we were recovering from that blow, the April 21 terror attacks happened destabilising the country further. Just as the April 21 terrorists had no concern for the country, the October 26th political terrorists too had no concern for the country. They acted with extreme greed, but the people stood up against them and defeated their sinister plans,” the Finance Minister said.

