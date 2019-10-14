The Presidential candidate of the National Movement for People’s Power Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake says a revolutionary change must be created within the education industry.

Revealing the education policy of the Movement MP Dissanayake said existing structures must be reformed.

The MP claimed that they do not believe that minor reforms can provide solutions to existing issues in the education sector.

Therefore, he pointed out that the education sector in the country needs a revolutionary change.

MP Dissanayake said the education sector must undergo radical changes, claiming the existing structure must be reformed, with policy decisions, subject modules and educational institutions also facing drastic changes.

He noted the education policy introduced by the National Movement for People’s Power will be a policy that represents this wide change.

(Source: News Radio)