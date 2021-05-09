Education Minister to hold talks this week on reopening schools
Posted in Local News
Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris said he would meet with a group of leading doctors and educational sector experts in Sri Lanka next Wednesday to seek advice on the opening of schools, pre-schools, Pirivenas and universities.
He said the government do not intend to suspend the day-to-day activities of the country due to the COVID pandemic and that hoping to provide the vaccine to its citizens as soon as possible.
