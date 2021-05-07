Eight Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle, Colombo districts isolated

Isolation orders have been issued on 08 Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle and Colombo districts with effect from 10.00 pm today (May 07), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Colombo District

Piliyandala police area

Niwanthidiya GN Division

Mampe East GN Division

Maharagama police area

Arawwala West GN Division

Galle District

Habaraduwa police area

Koggala 1 GN Division

Koggala 2 GN Division

Meegahagoda GN Division

Maliyagoda GN Division

Payadigama West GN Division