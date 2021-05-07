Eight Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle, Colombo districts isolated
Isolation orders have been issued on 08 Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle and Colombo districts with effect from 10.00 pm today (May 07), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).
Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:
Colombo District
Piliyandala police area
- Niwanthidiya GN Division
- Mampe East GN Division
Maharagama police area
- Arawwala West GN Division
Galle District
Habaraduwa police area
- Koggala 1 GN Division
- Koggala 2 GN Division
- Meegahagoda GN Division
- Maliyagoda GN Division
- Payadigama West GN Division
