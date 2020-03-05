The Government has decided to hold talks with the Chairman of the Election Commission pertaining to the directive to suspend training for graduate trainees until a week has passed after the announcement of election results.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information this morning, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said the relevant initiative was in no manner or form linked to the upcoming general election.

He stated therefore the government is unable to understand as to why the Election Commission issued such a directive.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena reiterated that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged during the election to provide these jobs by January, but was delayed by several months due to technical issues.

Since the issue was not relevant to the election in any manner, Minister Gunawardena revealed that the Cabinet of Ministers were unable to understand why the Election Commissioner informed the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Provincial Councils to suspend training.

He pointed out that once bank accounts have been opened, salaries of Rs.20,000 have to be paid after the 1st of March for their training period.

The Co-Cabinet Spokesman added that the Rs.20,000 is being paid at present, without the training taking place.

In order to clarify as to why this decision to temporarily suspend the initiative was ordered, Minister Gunawardena noted that discussions will be held with the Election Commissioner today.

