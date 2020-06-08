Election date to be announced within the week

The date for holding the General Election will be declared within this week, stated the Elections Commission a short while ago.

A special discussion was held today to determine the date of the general election and the details.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the gazette notification containing the preferential numbers will be issued tomorrow (09).

Deshapriya had made a request to the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe to regularize campaign guidelines through a gazette.

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, Prof Ratnajeevan Hoole, President’s Counsel Nalin Abeysekera and the Secretary of the Election Commission H.A.P. Herath and Additional Elections Commissioner Rasika Peiris, met today.