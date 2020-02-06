The government has decided to provide electric-bicycles (e-bikes) for postmen at a concessionary rate to enhance the efficiency of the country’s postal service.

The government spends large amounts to provide motorbicyes for postmen and it is a timely and environment friendly decision taken by the government to provide e-bikes for them.The government will provide a low interest loans and tax relief for postmen to purchase e-bikes. A Rs. 2,000 monthly allowance will be paid for postmen.Charging points will be established near post offices and sub post offices islandwide.

Addressing the weekly media conference held yesterday at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Information and Communication Technology State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardane said the Cabinet paper for this has already been submitted.

The State Minister further said that an App will be launched to deliver packages in every province in partnership with Sri Lanka Telecom under the President’s concept of creating an efficient and productive environment in public institutions.

The postmen could come to houses and collect packages or they could be handed over to post offices.

The person will receive an SMS when the parcel is handed over. The receiver too will receive an SMS once the parcel is collected.

The one who hands over the parcel will also receive an SMS once the parcel is received.

Goods traded online in eBay, Alibaba and Amazon could also be delivered from this.

This project will be first be implemented in Colombo, Galle, Kurunegala and Kandy districts.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)