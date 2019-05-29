Electricity tariffs won’t be increased – Ravi
Posted in Local News
Minister of Power Ravi Karunanayake says despite the necessity for purchase of power from the private sector domestic electricity tariffs will not be increased under any circumstance.
Speaking at media briefing held at the Ministry premises the Minister said the government has made every effort to ensure the cost of a unit of electricity remains at a reasonable price.
The Minister further stressed that power cuts would also be prevented.
(Source: News Radio)