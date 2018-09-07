The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says that the country’s daily electricity consumption has increased by about 2-megawatt hours (Mwh).

Spokesperson Sulaksha Jayawardana said that despite the dry weather conditions being experienced across the island, steps have been taken to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

He said that the water levels at reservoirs near hydropower plants are currently at an average of 75%.

Meanwhile, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board has requested the public to use water sparingly. Issuing a statement, the water board says that the average daily consumption of water has increased drastically due to prevailing dry weather.

As a result, it requested the public to reduce the usage of water for activities such as washing cars and gardening.

Meanwhile, the Met Department forecasts that fair weather will continue over most parts of the island. However, light showers are expected to occur in the Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

