Two girls aged 9 and 11 have reportedly died after a wild elephant attacked their home at Mapakadawewa in Mahiyangana.

Police said the attack had taken place at around 10.30 p.m. last night.

They said the girls were attacked after they came out from their house when the elephant demolished a wall.

The girls were identified as Mohammad Ismail Rasmi (9) and Anvar Unma Raasiya (10).