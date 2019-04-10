The government would have to allocate Rs. 75 million per day to purchase 100 MW of emergency power from the private sector for the required six months.

Despite assurance from Power. Energy, Business Development Minister Ravi Karunanayake, there would not be power cuts after midnight today, experts say till April 21 the situation will be under control as factories and offices remain closed during the festive season. The problem would resurface thereafter.

The Island learns that the government renewed the power purchase agreement with Ace Matara for 20 MW, 50 MW from Sapugaskanda, after the ongoing renovation 60 MW from the barge and 100 MW emergency power.

The emergency agreement is yet to be signed for six months. Power, Energy, Business Development Ministry Secretary Dr. Suren Batagoda is in the process of signing the power purchase agreement.

Sources said that the previously signed agreement had been withheld due the intervention of the energy sector regulator Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka.

