Emergency regulations prepared for supply of essential food passed in Parliament
Posted in Local News
The vote on the Emergency regulations prepared for supply of essential food passed in Parliament with a majority of 81 votes.
A total number of 132 votes were for the motion and 51 votes were against it.
The President enacted the Emergency Regulations for the provision of essential food items in accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.
