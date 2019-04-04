Former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa who was taken into custody and remanded in connection with the murder of 27 detainees at the Welikada Prison in 2012 was granted bail.

The case was taken up before the Court of Appeal judge bench consisting of Justices Shiran Gunaratne and Nishshanka Karunaratne today (04).

Accordingly, the former prisons commissioner was released under a cash bail of Rs 100,000 and two personal bails of Rs 1 million each.

At the same time, the Appeal Court ordered that a ban on travel abroad be imposed on him.

He had been remanded over the incident for over a year.